A matchup of Big 12 teams features the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) squaring off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 61.5 in the outing.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline BetMGM Kansas (-3.5) 61.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas (-3.5) 60.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Kansas has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Texas Tech has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Kansas & Texas Tech 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500 Texas Tech To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

