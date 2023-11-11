The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) face a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS).

Kansas ranks 79th in scoring defense this season (27.3 points allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 34.9 points per game. Texas Tech is accumulating 30.6 points per contest on offense this season (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.7 points per contest (67th-ranked) on defense.

We will dig into all of the details about this contest, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Kansas Texas Tech 434.0 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 409.7 (56th) 394.0 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374.1 (64th) 198.1 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.7 (44th) 235.9 (62nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.0 (60th) 10 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (106th) 13 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has 1,418 passing yards for Kansas, completing 60.7% of his passes and collecting 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 156 rushing yards (17.3 ypg) on 34 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Devin Neal, has carried the ball 136 times for 828 yards (92.0 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 21 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been handed the ball 89 times this year and racked up 517 yards (57.4 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold's leads his squad with 515 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 31 receptions (out of 40 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Quentin Skinner has caught 19 passes for 380 yards (42.2 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Mason Fairchild's 21 grabs have turned into 317 yards and two touchdowns.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Behren Morton leads Texas Tech with 978 yards on 96-of-155 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Tahj Brooks has run the ball 193 times for 1,037 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Cam'Ron Valdez has racked up 31 carries and totaled 214 yards with one touchdown.

Xavier White leads his team with 388 receiving yards on 27 receptions with one touchdown.

Myles Price has 38 receptions (on 54 targets) for a total of 381 yards (42.3 yards per game) and five touchdowns this year.

Jerand Bradley's 65 targets have resulted in 31 receptions for 332 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Kansas or Texas Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.