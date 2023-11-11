Big 12 foes will do battle when the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks (7-2) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-5) at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in Lawrence, Kansas. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Kansas vs. Texas Tech?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Lawrence, Kansas
  • Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Kansas 32, Texas Tech 27
  • Kansas has compiled a 4-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 80% of those games).
  • The Jayhawks have won all three games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter.
  • Texas Tech lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Red Raiders have played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Jayhawks have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Kansas (-3.5)
  • Kansas is 5-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Jayhawks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in four chances).
  • Texas Tech has three wins against the spread in eight games this year.
  • This year, the Red Raiders are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Under (62)
  • Five of Kansas' games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 62 points.
  • This season, four of Texas Tech's games have ended with a score higher than 62 points.
  • Kansas averages 34.9 points per game against Texas Tech's 30.6, amounting to 3.5 points over the game's point total of 62.

Splits Tables

Kansas

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.1 60.9 56.8
Implied Total AVG 35.4 36 34.8
ATS Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 5-4-0 4-1-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-1 2-0 1-1

Texas Tech

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.6 59.5 53.8
Implied Total AVG 31 32 30
ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0
Over/Under Record 4-4-0 3-1-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-4 2-1 1-3
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

