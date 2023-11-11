John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will face the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Carlson's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

John Carlson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Carlson has a plus-minus of -5, while averaging 26:12 on the ice per game.

Carlson has scored a goal in one of 12 games this season.

Carlson has a point in six of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Carlson has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

Carlson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

There is a 55.6% chance of Carlson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 3 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

