Can we expect John Carlson lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will John Carlson score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlson stats and insights

Carlson has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Islanders this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carlson averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 36 goals in total (three per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

