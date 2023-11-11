Saturday's game features the James Madison Dukes (1-1) and the Xavier Musketeers (0-1) squaring off at Cintas Center (on November 11) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 55-47 win for JMU.

The Dukes lost their most recent game 60-49 against Toledo on Wednesday.

JMU vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

JMU vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 55, Xavier 47

JMU Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Dukes averaged 69.6 points per game last season (90th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per contest (82nd in college basketball). They had a +298 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

JMU scored fewer points in conference play (68.1 per game) than overall (69.6).

The Dukes scored fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than away (69.2) last season.

At home, JMU allowed 62.3 points per game last season. Away, it gave up 62.1.

