The UConn Huskies (1-8) visit the No. 21 James Madison Dukes (9-0) at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

James Madison ranks 28th in scoring offense (33.2 points per game) and 26th in scoring defense (19.6 points allowed per game) this year. UConn has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 14th-worst in total offense (309.2 total yards per game) and 17th-worst in total defense (431.1 total yards allowed per game).

James Madison vs. UConn Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

James Madison vs. UConn Key Statistics

James Madison UConn 425.4 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 309.2 (123rd) 325.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 431.1 (110th) 160.1 (68th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123.8 (103rd) 265.3 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.4 (110th) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 14 (44th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

James Madison Stats Leaders

Jordan McCloud has 2,343 yards passing for James Madison, completing 67.2% of his passes and recording 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 314 rushing yards (34.9 ypg) on 68 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Kaelon Black has 493 rushing yards on 114 carries with one touchdown. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 199 yards (22.1 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

This season, Ty Son Lawton has carried the ball 91 times for 441 yards (49.0 per game) and four touchdowns.

Reggie Brown's leads his squad with 701 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 36 catches (out of 64 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Elijah Sarratt has caught 47 passes for 681 yards (75.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Phoenix Sproles has been the target of 44 passes and hauled in 29 grabs for 245 yards, an average of 27.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has thrown for 1,493 yards (165.9 yards per game) while completing 58.2% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

Victor Rosa is his team's leading rusher with 84 carries for 401 yards, or 44.6 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Cam Edwards has racked up 383 yards (on 79 carries) with two touchdowns.

Justin Joly's 392 receiving yards (43.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 34 catches on 55 targets with one touchdown.

Brett Buckman has put up a 390-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 37 passes on 57 targets.

Cameron Ross has racked up 369 reciving yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

