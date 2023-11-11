The No. 21 James Madison Dukes (9-0) and UConn Huskies (1-8) will clash at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is James Madison vs. UConn?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 43, UConn 9

James Madison 43, UConn 9 James Madison has won all seven of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Dukes have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -5000 or shorter.

This season, UConn has been the underdog seven times and won one of those games.

The Huskies have played as an underdog of +1400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Dukes have an implied moneyline win probability of 98.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (-25.5)



James Madison (-25.5) James Madison has six wins in nine games versus the spread this season.

In 2023, the Dukes are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 25.5 points or more.

In UConn's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Huskies have been underdogs by 25.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) This season, six of James Madison's nine games have gone over Saturday's total of 48.5 points.

There have been four UConn games that have finished with a combined score higher than 48.5 points this season.

James Madison averages 33.2 points per game against UConn's 17.9, totaling 2.6 points over the contest's total of 48.5.

Splits Tables

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 52.5 48 Implied Total AVG 30.7 35.8 26.6 ATS Record 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-0 3-0 4-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

UConn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 48.7 51.6 Implied Total AVG 31.4 29.6 33.8 ATS Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 2-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-3 1-3

