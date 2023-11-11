The New York Islanders (5-4-3) host the Washington Capitals (6-4-2) at UBS Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT. The Islanders have lost three games in a row.

Here is our prediction for who will secure the victory in Saturday's game.

Capitals vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Islanders 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-190)

Islanders (-190) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 6-4-2 record this season and are 2-2-4 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the three games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up four points.

This season the Capitals registered just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

When Washington has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned seven points (3-0-1 record).

The Capitals have earned seven points in their four games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Washington has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-1-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Washington has posted a record of 2-2-2 (six points).

The Capitals have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned six points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 27th 2.58 Goals Scored 2.17 31st 13th 3 Goals Allowed 3 13th 17th 30.6 Shots 29.1 24th 31st 35.5 Shots Allowed 29.2 9th 19th 17.65% Power Play % 8.11% 31st 20th 76.19% Penalty Kill % 82.05% 13th

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

