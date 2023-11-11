Big 12 foes will meet when the Iowa State Cyclones (5-4) meet the BYU Cougars (5-4). Keep reading for a look at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Iowa State vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Iowa State vs. BYU?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Iowa State 26, BYU 21

Iowa State 26, BYU 21 Iowa State is 2-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Cyclones have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

This season, BYU has been the underdog six times and won two of those games.

The Cougars have not won as an underdog of +250 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cyclones' implied win probability is 75.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+7.5)



BYU (+7.5) Iowa State is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

BYU owns a record of 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the Iowa State vs. BYU matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)



Over (40.5) This season, five of Iowa State's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 40.5 points.

Every game featuring BYU this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 40.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 46.5 points per game, six points more than the point total of 40.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Iowa State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.9 44.5 45.3 Implied Total AVG 25.4 24.5 26.3 ATS Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-1 1-1

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.3 49 50.8 Implied Total AVG 29.4 25.5 31 ATS Record 3-4-0 2-0-0 1-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-3-0 1-1-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 1-0 1-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.