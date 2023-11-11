In the matchup between the William & Mary Tribe and Hampton Pirates on Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tribe to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Hampton vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction William & Mary (-7.1) 49.3 William & Mary 28, Hampton 21

Hampton Betting Info (2022)

The Pirates went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

The Pirates and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 10 times last season.

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

In theTribe's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Pirates vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Hampton 25.8 34.1 19.8 33 27.7 36.7 William & Mary 20.2 18.6 26.5 17.8 15.2 19.2

