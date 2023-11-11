CAA opponents match up when the Hampton Pirates (5-4) and the William & Mary Tribe (5-4) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Armstrong Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 17th-worst in the FCS (34.1 points allowed per game), Hampton has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 60th in the FCS by putting up 25.8 points per game. William & Mary ranks 71st in the FCS with 352.9 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 14th-best by surrendering only 289.4 total yards per game.

Hampton vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Hampton, Virginia

Hampton, Virginia Venue: Armstrong Stadium

Hampton vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Hampton William & Mary 379.2 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.9 (68th) 411.2 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 289.4 (19th) 236.8 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.6 (15th) 142.4 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.3 (111th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Hampton Stats Leaders

Christofer Zellous has recorded 1,209 yards (134.3 ypg) on 101-of-183 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 493 rushing yards (54.8 ypg) on 92 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

Elijah Burris has 778 rushing yards on 96 carries with six touchdowns.

Darran Butts has piled up 600 yards on 92 carries, scoring four times.

Romon Copeland has hauled in 18 catches for 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Paul Woods has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 27.9 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Dorrian Moultrie has hauled in 20 catches for 187 yards, an average of 20.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has racked up 1,321 yards (146.8 per game) while completing 60.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 312 yards with two touchdowns.

Malachi Imoh has run for 737 yards on 112 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added 18 catches, totaling 150 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Bronson Yoder has compiled 408 yards on 77 carries with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo has hauled in 291 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hollis Mathis has caught 20 passes and compiled 249 receiving yards (27.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Sean McElwain's 19 catches (on 15 targets) have netted him 230 yards (25.6 ypg).

