The Washington Capitals, including Dylan Strome, are in action Saturday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Strome? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Dylan Strome vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 18:12 on the ice per game.

In four of 12 games this season Strome has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Strome has registered a point in a game four times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Strome has yet to put up an assist this year through 12 games.

Strome's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Strome has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Strome Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 5 6 Points 4 6 Goals 3 0 Assists 1

