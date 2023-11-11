For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, is Dylan Strome a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Dylan Strome score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Strome stats and insights

Strome has scored in four of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 22.2% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.