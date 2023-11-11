In the upcoming contest against the New York Islanders, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Connor McMichael to light the lamp for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Connor McMichael score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McMichael stats and insights

McMichael has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.

McMichael has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.