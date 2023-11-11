Top Player Prop Bets for Capitals vs. Islanders on November 11, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Noah Dobson, Alexander Ovechkin and others are available when the New York Islanders host the Washington Capitals at UBS Arena on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals
Alexander Ovechkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Ovechkin's two goals and seven assists in 12 games for Washington add up to nine total points on the season.
Ovechkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|0
|2
|2
|7
Tom Wilson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)
Tom Wilson has posted eight total points (0.7 per game) this campaign. He has three goals and five assists.
Wilson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|7
Evgeny Kuznetsov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Evgeny Kuznetsov's three goals and four assists add up to seven points this season.
Kuznetsov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Nov. 10
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Panthers
|Nov. 8
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 29
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Dobson has been vital to New York this season, with 12 points in 12 games.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
Bo Horvat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)
Bo Horvat has totaled nine points (0.8 per game), scoring four goals and adding five assists.
Horvat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Wild
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Hurricanes
|Nov. 4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Wings
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
