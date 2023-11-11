Capitals vs. Islanders: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 11
The New York Islanders (5-4-3) are home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Washington Capitals (6-4-2, +155 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 7:30 PM ET from UBS Arena on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Capitals vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Islanders Moneyline
|Capitals Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-190
|+155
|6
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|-182
|+150
|5.5
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Trends
- New York's 12 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals six times.
- In the six times this season the Islanders have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 5-1 in those games.
- The Capitals have claimed an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.
- New York has had moneyline odds set at -190 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- Washington's moneyline odds have been +155 or longer twice this season, and it won both.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.