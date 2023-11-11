The New York Islanders (5-4-3) are home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Washington Capitals (6-4-2, +155 moneyline odds). The contest on Saturday begins at 7:30 PM ET from UBS Arena on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

Capitals vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York's 12 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals six times.

In the six times this season the Islanders have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 5-1 in those games.

The Capitals have claimed an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.

New York has had moneyline odds set at -190 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Washington's moneyline odds have been +155 or longer twice this season, and it won both.

