How to Watch the Capitals vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost three straight, the New York Islanders welcome in the Washington Capitals on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Check out the Islanders-Capitals matchup on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info
Capitals vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|Islanders
|3-0 NYI
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals concede three goals per game (36 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- The Capitals' 26 goals on the season (2.2 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|12
|2
|7
|9
|5
|4
|0%
|Tom Wilson
|12
|3
|5
|8
|11
|13
|40%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|12
|3
|4
|7
|12
|5
|43.6%
|John Carlson
|12
|1
|6
|7
|18
|11
|-
|Dylan Strome
|12
|6
|0
|6
|5
|10
|55.2%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, allowing 36 total goals (three per game) to rank ninth.
- The Islanders' 31 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, the Islanders have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|12
|5
|7
|12
|8
|6
|-
|Mathew Barzal
|12
|2
|7
|9
|22
|18
|37.5%
|Bo Horvat
|11
|4
|5
|9
|10
|3
|51.6%
|Kyle Palmieri
|12
|3
|5
|8
|3
|2
|75%
|Brock Nelson
|12
|5
|2
|7
|5
|6
|45.8%
