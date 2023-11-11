Will Aliaksei Protas find the back of the net when the Washington Capitals square off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Aliaksei Protas score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Protas stats and insights

Protas is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Protas has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 36 goals in total (three per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 20 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

