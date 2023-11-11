Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals will play the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, at UBS Arena. Fancy a bet on Ovechkin? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin's plus-minus this season, in 20:29 per game on the ice, is 0.

Ovechkin has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Ovechkin has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Ovechkin has an assist in six of 12 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Ovechkin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 45.5% chance of Ovechkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 36 goals in total (three per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 21st-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 12 Games 5 9 Points 2 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

