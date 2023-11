The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles versus the USC Trojans is one of many solid options on the Friday college basketball schedule.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

South Dakota Coyotes vs. No. 22 Creighton Bluejays

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Venue: D.J. Sokol Arena

D.J. Sokol Arena Location: Omaha, Nebraska

How to Watch South Dakota vs. Creighton

TV: FloHoops

SE Louisiana Lions vs. No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Humphrey Coliseum

Humphrey Coliseum Location: Starkville, Mississippi

How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Mississippi State

TV: SEC Network+

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. No. 21 USC Trojans

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Galen Center

Galen Center Location: Los Angeles, California

How to Watch FGCU vs. USC

TV: Pac-12 Network