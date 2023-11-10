Kyle Kuzma and LaMelo Ball are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Washington Wizards and the Charlotte Hornets meet at Capital One Arena on Friday (at 7:00 PM ET).

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Washington Wizards

Kyle Kuzma Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -110) 6.5 (Over: -128) 3.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +142)

Kuzma's 22.3 points per game average is 3.2 fewer than Friday's over/under.

He has collected 6.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Kuzma's year-long assist average -- 2.0 per game -- is 1.5 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Kuzma has connected on 1.7 three-pointers per game, 1.8 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tyus Jones Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -110) 6.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: +140)

Tyus Jones' 13.7 points per game are 4.2 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 2.5.

Jones averages 6.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

He makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Jordan Poole Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -141) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Jordan Poole's 18.7 points per game are 0.8 less than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 3.0 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Poole has dished out 3.0 assists per game, which is 0.5 less than Friday's over/under.

Poole averages 1.7 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -112) 9.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -132)

Ball is averaging 14.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 13.2 less than Friday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 6.5).

Ball averages 9.0 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Ball averages 2.0 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

