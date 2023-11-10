Southeast Division opponents square off when the Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Hornets are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Hornets Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 125 - Hornets 118

Wizards vs Hornets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Hornets

Pick ATS: Wizards (- 2.5)

Wizards (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wizards (-6.5)

Wizards (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (241.5)



Over (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.8

The Wizards sport a 4-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 3-4-0 mark from the Hornets.

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2023-24, Washington does it more often (85.7% of the time) than Charlotte (71.4%).

Wizards Performance Insights

Because of the Wizards' defensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the NBA with 126.9 points allowed per game, they've had to lean on their offense, which ranks fifth-best in the league putting 119.3 points per game.

In terms of rebounding, Washington is getting beat at both ends of the court, as it ranks worst in the league in boards (39 per game) and third-worst in rebounds allowed (47.6 per contest).

The Wizards have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 28.6 per game (fourth-best in NBA).

With 17 forced turnovers per game, Washington ranks best in the league. It ranks 17th in the league by committing 14.3 turnovers per contest.

The Wizards are 11th in the NBA with 13 threes per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.3% shooting percentage from three-point land.

