The Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Wizards are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 125 - Hornets 118

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (- 2.5)

Wizards (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wizards (-6.4)

Wizards (-6.4) Pick OU: Over (239.5)



Over (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.8

The Wizards' .571 ATS win percentage (4-3-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hornets' .429 mark (3-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Washington does it more often (85.7% of the time) than Charlotte (71.4%).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

The Hornets are ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.3 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (123.1).

Charlotte grabs 43.7 rebounds per game and concede 43.1 boards, ranking 18th and 10th, respectively, in the league.

This season the Hornets are ranked 16th in the league in assists at 25.4 per game.

Charlotte is 20th in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.7) and 15th in turnovers forced (14.1).

In 2023-24 the Hornets are worst in the league in 3-point makes (8.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.