The Washington Wizards (2-5) are at home in Southeast Division play against the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Wizards are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 125 - Hornets 118

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (- 2.5)

Wizards (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wizards (-6.4)

Wizards (-6.4) Pick OU: Over (239.5)



Over (239.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.8

The Wizards have a 4-3-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-4-0 mark from the Hornets.

Washington's games have gone over the total 85.7% of the time this season (six out of seven), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (five out of seven).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hornets Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hornets are ninth in the league on offense (116.3 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (123.1 points allowed).

Charlotte is 18th in the league in rebounds per game (43.7) and 10th in rebounds allowed (43.1).

At 25.4 assists per game, the Hornets are 16th in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Charlotte is 20th in the NBA in committing them (14.7 per game). It is 15th in forcing them (14.1 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.7). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.8%.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.