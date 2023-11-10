Southeast Division opponents square off when the Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Hornets are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSSE

MNMT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Hornets vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Wizards 125 - Hornets 118

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Wizards (- 2.5)

Wizards (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wizards (-6.4)

Wizards (-6.4) Pick OU: Over (241.5)



Over (241.5) Computer Predicted Total: 242.8

The Wizards (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 14.2% more often than the Hornets (3-4-0) this year.

Washington and its opponents have eclipsed the total 85.7% of the time this season (six out of seven). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (five out of seven).

Hornets Performance Insights

Offensively the Hornets are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA (116.3 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (123.1 points allowed per game).

On the glass, Charlotte is 18th in the league in rebounds (43.7 per game). It is 10th in rebounds conceded (43.1 per game).

With 25.4 assists per game, the Hornets are 16th in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Charlotte is 20th in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.7 per game) and 15th in turnovers forced (14.1).

Beyond the arc, the Hornets are worst in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.7). And they are third-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.8%.

