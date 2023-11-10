Sun Belt Games Today: How to Watch Sun Belt Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 11 college football schedule features eight games involving schools from the Sun Belt. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.
Sun Belt Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 9
|ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo)
|Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)
