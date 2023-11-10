The Week 11 college football schedule features eight games involving schools from the Sun Belt. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 7:30 PM ET, Thursday, November 9 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Old Dominion Monarchs at Liberty Flames 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas State Red Wolves at South Alabama Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Georgia Southern Eagles at Marshall Thundering Herd 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo)

