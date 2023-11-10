Sun Belt Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 11
Week 11 of the 2023 college football season includes eight games involving Sun Belt teams. See the article below to see some of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include picking Coastal Carolina +2.5 against Texas State as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Southern Miss vs. Louisiana matchup.
Best Week 11 Sun Belt Spread Bets
Pick: Coastal Carolina +2.5 vs. Texas State
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Coastal Carolina by 8.2 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: James Madison -25.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: UConn Huskies at James Madison Dukes
- Projected Favorite & Spread: James Madison by 33.6 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Pick: Troy -21.5 vs. UL Monroe
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at UL Monroe Warhawks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Troy by 29.5 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Best Week 11 Sun Belt Total Bets
Over 53 - Southern Miss vs. Louisiana
- Matchup: Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Projected Total: 59.8 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 9
- TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)
Under 57.5 - Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina
- Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Projected Total: 53.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Under 61.5 - Appalachian State vs. Georgia State
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at Georgia State Panthers
- Projected Total: 57.4 points
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 11
- TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)
Week 11 Sun Belt Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|James Madison
|9-0 (6-0 Sun Belt)
|33.2 / 19.6
|425.4 / 325.4
|Troy
|7-2 (4-1 Sun Belt)
|27.2 / 16.1
|437.0 / 295.6
|Coastal Carolina
|6-3 (4-2 Sun Belt)
|30.0 / 21.0
|446.2 / 381.6
|Georgia Southern
|6-3 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|32.7 / 26.9
|441.1 / 394.3
|Appalachian State
|5-4 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|34.0 / 28.4
|450.4 / 403.0
|Texas State
|6-3 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|36.2 / 28.2
|473.8 / 406.9
|Arkansas State
|5-4 (3-2 Sun Belt)
|24.6 / 31.9
|379.1 / 441.1
|Georgia State
|6-3 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|28.6 / 27.3
|394.3 / 419.9
|Old Dominion
|4-5 (3-3 Sun Belt)
|24.4 / 26.2
|363.3 / 391.7
|Louisiana
|5-4 (2-3 Sun Belt)
|31.1 / 28.0
|406.0 / 386.9
|South Alabama
|4-5 (2-3 Sun Belt)
|30.9 / 21.9
|431.8 / 326.1
|Marshall
|4-5 (1-4 Sun Belt)
|22.9 / 28.4
|359.1 / 381.8
|Southern Miss
|2-7 (1-5 Sun Belt)
|23.0 / 35.8
|368.6 / 416.8
|UL Monroe
|2-7 (0-6 Sun Belt)
|18.9 / 31.9
|338.7 / 449.6
