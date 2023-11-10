The Florida Gators (1-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) play in a game with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Florida Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In Virginia's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

The Cavaliers' record against the spread last year was 12-18-0.

Florida covered the spread more often than Virginia last season, putting up an ATS record of 14-14-0, compared to the 12-18-0 record of the Cavaliers.

Virginia vs. Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 71.2 139 68.6 129.1 140.5 Virginia 67.8 139 60.5 129.1 128.7

Additional Virginia Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers' 67.8 points per game last year were only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators allowed to opponents.

Virginia went 7-5 against the spread and 13-0 overall when it scored more than 68.6 points last season.

Virginia vs. Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 14-14-0 16-13-0 Virginia 12-18-0 15-15-0

Virginia vs. Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Virginia 10-6 Home Record 15-1 4-7 Away Record 6-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-8-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

