The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-6.5) 139.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia Tech compiled a 14-17-0 record against the spread last season.

Hokies games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

South Carolina put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 16 of the Gamecocks' games last season went over the point total.

Virginia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Oddsmakers rate Virginia Tech considerably lower (56th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (eighth-best).

Virginia Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

