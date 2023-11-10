The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Hokies made 46.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
  • In games Virginia Tech shot better than 46.5% from the field, it went 13-4 overall.
  • The Hokies were the 251st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gamecocks ranked 210th.
  • Last year, the Hokies recorded 74.1 points per game, only 1.5 more points than the 72.6 the Gamecocks allowed.
  • Virginia Tech had a 13-4 record last season when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Virginia Tech Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Virginia Tech scored 5.9 more points per game (77.2) than it did away from home (71.3).
  • The Hokies surrendered 65.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.5 in away games.
  • At home, Virginia Tech sunk 2.4 more treys per game (9.5) than away from home (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (39.3%) compared to on the road (32%).

Virginia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Coppin State W 100-55 Cassell Coliseum
11/10/2023 South Carolina - Spectrum Center
11/15/2023 Campbell - Cassell Coliseum
11/19/2023 Wofford - Cassell Coliseum

