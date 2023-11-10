Friday's game between the Florida Gators (1-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) at Spectrum Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-74, with Florida securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Virginia vs. Florida Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Virginia vs. Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 75, Virginia 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Virginia vs. Florida

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.0)

Florida (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Virginia Performance Insights

Virginia put up 67.8 points per game last year (276th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well defensively, allowing only 60.5 points per game (sixth-best).

The Cavaliers grabbed 29.6 boards per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 29 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Virginia piled up assists last season, ranking 24th-best in college basketball with 15.7 per game.

The Cavaliers ranked second-best in college basketball by committing just 8.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, they ranked 224th in college basketball (11.4 per contest).

With 6.7 threes per game, the Cavaliers were 256th in the nation. They owned a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 132nd in college basketball.

With 7.1 threes conceded per game, Virginia ranked 165th in the country. It allowed a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 205th in college basketball.

Last season Virginia took 64.4% two-pointers, accounting for 72.3% of the team's buckets. It shot 35.6% from beyond the arc (27.7% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.