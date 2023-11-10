The Florida Gators (1-0) play the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia vs. Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Virginia vs. Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Virginia vs. Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

Virginia put together a 12-18-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 15 Cavaliers games hit the over.

Florida won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 14 times.

In Gators games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

Virginia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), Virginia is 39th in the country. It is far higher than that, third-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +8000, Virginia has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

