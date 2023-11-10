The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) take on the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other ACC Games

Virginia Stats Insights

  • The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Virginia had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gators ranked 171st.
  • Last year, the Cavaliers put up 67.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators gave up.
  • Virginia went 13-0 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Virginia played better in home games last year, putting up 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Cavaliers were better in home games last year, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in road games.
  • In home games, Virginia made one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in away games (38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Tarleton State W 80-50 John Paul Jones Arena
11/10/2023 Florida - Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 N.C. A&T - John Paul Jones Arena
11/16/2023 Texas Southern - John Paul Jones Arena

