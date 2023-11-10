The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) take on the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Virginia vs. Florida Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ACCN

Virginia Stats Insights

The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (41.5%).

Virginia had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gators ranked 171st.

Last year, the Cavaliers put up 67.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators gave up.

Virginia went 13-0 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

Virginia Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Virginia played better in home games last year, putting up 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in away games.

Defensively the Cavaliers were better in home games last year, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in road games.

In home games, Virginia made one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in away games (38.2%).

Virginia Upcoming Schedule