How to Watch Virginia vs. Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) take on the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.
Virginia vs. Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other ACC Games
Virginia Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Gators allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
- Virginia had a 19-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 41.5% from the field.
- The Cavaliers were the 298th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Gators ranked 171st.
- Last year, the Cavaliers put up 67.8 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.6 the Gators gave up.
- Virginia went 13-0 last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Virginia played better in home games last year, putting up 68.6 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Cavaliers were better in home games last year, ceding 56.4 points per game, compared to 64.6 in road games.
- In home games, Virginia made one fewer three-pointers per game (6.6) than on the road (7.6). It also owned a worse three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to in away games (38.2%).
Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 80-50
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/10/2023
|Florida
|-
|Spectrum Center
|11/14/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|11/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
