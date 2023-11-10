How to Watch VCU vs. Samford on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The VCU Rams (0-1) hit the court against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
VCU vs. Samford Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
VCU Stats Insights
- The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- In games VCU shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
- The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 126th.
- Last year, the Rams put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).
- VCU went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.
VCU Home & Away Comparison
- VCU posted 73 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Rams were better in home games last season, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, VCU sunk 0.6 more treys per game (6.1) than away from home (5.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).
VCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|McNeese
|L 76-65
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/10/2023
|Samford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/15/2023
|Radford
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|11/18/2023
|Seattle U
|-
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
