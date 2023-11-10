The VCU Rams (0-1) hit the court against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Samford Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia

Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.2%).

In games VCU shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.

The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 126th.

Last year, the Rams put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).

VCU went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

VCU posted 73 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Rams were better in home games last season, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, VCU sunk 0.6 more treys per game (6.1) than away from home (5.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

