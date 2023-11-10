The VCU Rams (0-1) hit the court against the Samford Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

VCU vs. Samford Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stuart C. Siegel Center in Morgantown, West Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

VCU Stats Insights

  • The Rams made 46.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.1 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
  • In games VCU shot higher than 43.2% from the field, it went 18-2 overall.
  • The Rams were the 264th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 126th.
  • Last year, the Rams put up only 0.7 fewer points per game (70.9) than the Bulldogs allowed (71.6).
  • VCU went 15-1 last season when scoring more than 71.6 points.

VCU Home & Away Comparison

  • VCU posted 73 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 68.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Rams were better in home games last season, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 65.5 when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, VCU sunk 0.6 more treys per game (6.1) than away from home (5.5). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to when playing on the road (34.9%).

VCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 McNeese L 76-65 Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/10/2023 Samford - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/15/2023 Radford - Stuart C. Siegel Center
11/18/2023 Seattle U - Stuart C. Siegel Center

