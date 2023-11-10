Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Tazewell County, Virginia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tazewell County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Lee High School at Graham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bluefield, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ridgeview High School at Tazewell High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Tazewell, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
