T.J. Oshie will be in action when the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils face off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. Looking to bet on Oshie's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

T.J. Oshie vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Oshie Season Stats Insights

Oshie has averaged 18:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Oshie has yet to score a goal through 11 games this season.

Oshie has recorded a point in one of 11 games playedthis season.

In one of 11 games this season, Oshie has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Oshie has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Oshie has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Oshie Stats vs. the Devils

On defense, the Devils are giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 11 Games 5 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

