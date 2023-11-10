How to Watch the Suns vs. Lakers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (3-5) will try to break a five-game road losing streak when they square off against the Phoenix Suns (4-4) on November 10, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
|Suns vs Lakers Injury Report
|Suns vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
|Suns vs Lakers Prediction
|Suns vs Lakers Player Props
|Suns vs Lakers Players to Watch
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Phoenix has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.1% from the field.
- The Suns are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 23rd.
- The 112.5 points per game the Suns put up are just 3.8 fewer points than the Lakers allow (116.3).
- Phoenix is 2-1 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 47.1% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 45.2% the Suns' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Los Angeles has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45.2% from the field.
- The Suns are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Lakers rank 29th.
- The Lakers score just two fewer points per game (109) than the Suns give up (111).
- Los Angeles is 1-1 when it scores more than 111 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns averaged 114.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than they averaged in road games (113.2).
- Phoenix gave up 109.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 113.9 in away games.
- The Suns sunk 12.5 three-pointers per game with a 38.4% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 1.9% points better than they averaged in road games (11.9 threes per game, 36.5% three-point percentage).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- The Lakers scored 117 points per game at home last season, and 117.3 on the road.
- At home, the Lakers allowed 113.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 119.4.
- At home, the Lakers drained 11.2 treys per game last season, 0.9 more than they averaged away (10.3). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.4%) than on the road (33.8%).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Damion Lee
|Out
|Knee
|Bradley Beal
|Questionable
|Back
|Devin Booker
|Out
|Calf
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gabe Vincent
|Out
|Knee
|Jalen Hood-Schifino
|Out
|Knee
|Jaxson Hayes
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Adductor
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|Out
|Heel
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.