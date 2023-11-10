Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shenandoah County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Shenandoah County, Virginia this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shenandoah County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Fort Defiance High School at Strasburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Strasburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stuarts Draft High School at Central High School - Woodstock
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Woodstock, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
