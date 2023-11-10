How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:16 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
In one of the two matchups on the Serie A slate today, Salernitana and Sassuolo square off at Mapei Stadium.
Coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Liga MX Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Sassuolo vs Salernitana
Salernitana makes the trip to face Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sassuolo (-150)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+350)
- Draw: (+290)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Genoa CFC vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona is on the road to play Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Genoa CFC (-115)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+340)
- Draw: (+215)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.