Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Richmond County, Virginia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

Richmond County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

Goochland High School at Thomas Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Rappahannock High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Lancaster, VA

Lancaster, VA Conference: Northern Neck

Northern Neck How to Stream: Watch Here

William Monroe High School at Armstrong High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA How to Stream: Watch Here

Powhatan High School at Huguenot High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA Conference: Dominion

Dominion How to Stream: Watch Here

Mills E. Godwin High School at Louisa County High School