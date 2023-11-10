Rasmus Sandin will be in action when the Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils face off on Friday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Sandin's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Sandin vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sandin Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Sandin has averaged 22:34 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Through 11 games this year, Sandin has yet to score a goal.

Sandin has a point in one of 11 games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Sandin has had an assist in one of 11 games this season.

Sandin's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Sandin has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sandin Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 11 Games 5 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.