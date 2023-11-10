The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) face the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Marshall Game Information

Radford Top Players (2022-23)

DaQuan Smith: 13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Josiah Jeffers: 8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Bryan Antoine: 11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Archer: 7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Shaquan Jules: 7.7 PTS, 6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Marshall Top Players (2022-23)

Taevion Kinsey: 22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

22.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Taylor: 20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK

20.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0 BLK Micah Handlogten: 7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Obinna Anochili-Killen: 8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.4 BLK Kamdyn Curfman: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Radford vs. Marshall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Marshall Rank Marshall AVG Radford AVG Radford Rank 7th 81.8 Points Scored 69.3 235th 217th 71.3 Points Allowed 64.8 40th 26th 35.2 Rebounds 30.6 251st 28th 10.6 Off. Rebounds 8.9 142nd 74th 8.3 3pt Made 6.5 274th 4th 17.5 Assists 11.8 281st 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11 99th

