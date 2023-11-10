The Radford Highlanders (0-1) face the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Colonial Hall. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Radford matchup.

Radford vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Radford vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Radford vs. Marshall Betting Trends (2022-23)

Radford won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Highlanders were an underdog by 3.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Marshall won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Thundering Herd games went over the point total 15 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.