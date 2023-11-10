The Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) take on the Radford Highlanders (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Radford vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Radford Stats Insights

The Highlanders' 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.7 percentage points higher than the Thundering Herd allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Radford compiled a 16-5 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Highlanders were the 251st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Thundering Herd finished 28th.

The Highlanders' 69.3 points per game last year were only two fewer points than the 71.3 the Thundering Herd allowed.

Radford went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 71.3 points.

Radford Home & Away Comparison

Radford scored more points at home (72.5 per game) than away (65.9) last season.

At home, the Highlanders allowed 62.6 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed away (65.4).

Beyond the arc, Radford sunk more trifectas on the road (6.4 per game) than at home (6.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.2%) than at home (33.6%).

Radford Upcoming Schedule