If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Radford County, Virginia this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Radford County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

James River High School at Radford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
  • Location: Radford, VA
  • Conference: Three Rivers
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.