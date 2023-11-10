Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Portsmouth County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Portsmouth County, Virginia this week, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Virginia This Week
Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Manor High School at Warhill High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Williamsburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portsmouth Christian School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gloucester High School at Churchland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Portsmouth, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.