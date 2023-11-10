Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Montgomery County, Virginia? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Montgomery County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Abingdon High School at Christiansburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Christiansburg, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
