Should you bet on Matthew Phillips to light the lamp when the Washington Capitals and the New Jersey Devils face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Phillips score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Phillips stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Phillips scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (zero shots).

Phillips has zero points on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 44 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.3 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Capitals vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.