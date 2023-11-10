The Rider Broncs (1-0) battle the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Marquette Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
  • Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncs ranked 114th.
  • Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.
  • Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Rider Stats Insights

  • The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
  • Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncs ranked 76th.
  • The Broncs averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents (70.3).
  • Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last year, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).
  • In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette fared better at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Rider Home & Away Comparison

  • Rider averaged 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 on the road.
  • At home, the Broncs conceded 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.3.
  • Beyond the arc, Rider sunk fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) too.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum
11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum
11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Immaculata W 113-67 Alumni Gymnasium
11/10/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum
11/13/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena
11/17/2023 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

