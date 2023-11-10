The Rider Broncs (1-0) battle the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FOX Sports Networks

Marquette Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.

Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncs ranked 114th.

Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.

Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.

Rider Stats Insights

The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.

Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncs ranked 76th.

The Broncs averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents (70.3).

Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Marquette Home & Away Comparison

In home games last year, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).

In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.

Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette fared better at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Rider Home & Away Comparison

Rider averaged 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 on the road.

At home, the Broncs conceded 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.3.

Beyond the arc, Rider sunk fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) too.

Marquette Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Northern Illinois W 92-70 Fiserv Forum 11/10/2023 Rider - Fiserv Forum 11/14/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center 11/20/2023 UCLA - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Rider Upcoming Schedule