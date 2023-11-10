How to Watch Marquette vs. Rider on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Rider Broncs (1-0) battle the No. 5 Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Marquette vs. Rider Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles shot 48.6% from the field last season, 6.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% the Broncs allowed to opponents.
- Marquette had a 23-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles were the 333rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncs ranked 114th.
- Last year, the Golden Eagles scored 79.3 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 67.6 the Broncs allowed.
- Marquette went 24-5 last season when scoring more than 67.6 points.
Rider Stats Insights
- The Broncs shot at a 45.4% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles averaged.
- Last season, Rider had a 14-4 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Broncs ranked 76th.
- The Broncs averaged just 0.1 fewer points per game last year (70.2) than the Golden Eagles gave up to opponents (70.3).
- Rider went 16-9 last season when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last year, Marquette averaged 3.6 more points per game (83.3) than it did in road games (79.7).
- In 2022-23, the Golden Eagles allowed 71.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 73.7.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Marquette fared better at home last season, averaging 8.9 treys per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Rider Home & Away Comparison
- Rider averaged 71.5 points per game at home last season, and 68.8 on the road.
- At home, the Broncs conceded 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 67.3.
- Beyond the arc, Rider sunk fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (5.2) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (35.4%) too.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Northern Illinois
|W 92-70
|Fiserv Forum
|11/10/2023
|Rider
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/14/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Rider Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Immaculata
|W 113-67
|Alumni Gymnasium
|11/10/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|11/13/2023
|@ Nebraska
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
